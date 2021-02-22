Restaurant Association’s ‘Blueprint’ Encourages Lawmakers to Take Action

As states and localities begin new legislative sessions, the National Restaurant Association is encouraging them to take action that will help restaurants survive the winter and the pandemic. To give them guidance and perhaps some incentive to get started, the association sent a letter with a “Blueprint for State and Local Restaurant Recovery” to the National Governors Association, the United States Conference of Mayors and the National Council of State Legislators and encouraged their members to act on the proposal.

“State and local lawmakers have the chance to make a real difference in their local industry’s survival,” said Mike Whatley, National Restaurant Association vice president for state affairs and grassroots advocacy, in the letter. “Restaurants are the largest employer in many states and cities, and decisive action on recovery by local leaders will be a critical part of our future. As states and localities begin new legislative sessions, we encourage lawmakers to take action that will help restaurants survive the winter and the pandemic.”

The state blueprint includes 11 detailed steps lawmakers can take, including:

• Safeguarding tax treatment to prevent any unforeseen liability of federal relief funds;

• Establishing grants to save restaurants;

• Providing property tax relief;

• Making alcohol to-go a permanent option for restaurants; and

• Enacting pandemic liability protections.

“State and local legislative leaders around the country have successfully utilized many of these policy proposals to help restaurants in their communities,” said Whatley. “We encourage all legislative leaders to work with the association and our 52 state restaurant association partners on solutions that enable restaurants to survive this crisis and thrive afterwards.”

Read the full letter here and review the association’s federal blueprint here.

Click here for more information about the association’s advocacy.