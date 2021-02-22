Restaurant Chains Are Getting Into the Clothing Business

Chipotle has partnered with 12-year-old Roy Murray for its new t-shirt and long-sleeve tee. (Photo credit: Chipotle)

When consumers think of restaurants, they do not normally think of them as places where they can buy clothes. But all that seems to be changing if recent news is any indication. For example, Chipotle Mexican Grill recently announced that it is partnering with 12-year-old Roy Murray for a limited-edition apparel drop as part of its Chipotle Goods collection.

According to Chipotle, the young Murray became famous online in 2014 when he exclaimed, “OMG, I love Chipotle. Chipotle is my life!” on camera. The clothing will feature bold text and imagery that reference this moment and will be sold as a t-shirt and a long-sleeve tee.

“The phrase ‘Chipotle is My Life’ has become synonymous with love for the brand, and we’re always looking for ways to tap into our passionate fan base to drive culture,” said Chris Brandt, its chief marketing officer. “Our new collaboration with Roy pays homage to one of our first viral super fans and celebrates our 20 million Chipotle Rewards members.”

But Chipotle is not the only one that recently entered this arena. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, coffee and baked goods brand Dunkin’ recently started offering a collection of wedding merchandise. This included a Dunkin’ patterned bowtie to wear to receptions, “This Bride Runs on Dunkin'” satin robe for brides to wear before their ceremonies, four new Dunkin’ t-shirts for couples that read “Together + Forever” or “She/He Knows My Order” and a “Marry Me, Dunkin” sweatshirt.

McDonald’s limited-edition hoodie highlights the taste of its new sandwich. (Photo credit: McDonald’s)

The addition of apparel also has extended into the current “chicken sandwich war.” As part of the launch of its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich, McDonald’s recently started offering a limited-edition capsule at CHKNDrop.com that includes early access to the sandwich, an audio track by music producer Tay Keith on vinyl, and a limited-edition hoodie that highlights the taste of its sandwich with the phrase “crispyjuicytender.”

“We know fans can’t wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we’re celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other,” McDonald’s Vice President of U.S. Communications David Tovar said. “We’re excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can’t get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu.”