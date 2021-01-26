Restaurant Sales Were Supposed to be $899 Billion in 2020. They Didn’t Come Close

“2021 State of the Restaurant Industry Report” measures the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restaurant industry and examines the current state of key pillars including technology, off-premises capabilities, labor and menu trends.

Restaurant and foodservice industry sales fell by $240 billion in 2020 from an expected level of $899 billion.

As of December 1, 2020, more than 110,000 eating and drinking places were closed for business temporarily, or for good.

The eating and drinking place sector finished 2020 nearly 2.5 million jobs below its pre-coronavirus level.

The above three findings and facts are all from the National Restaurant Association’s just-released “2021 State of the Restaurant Industry Report,” which measures the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restaurant industry and examines the current state of key pillars including technology, off-premises capabilities, labor and menu trends across segments based on a survey of 6,000 restaurant operators and consumer preferences from a survey of 1,000 adults. The report also provides a look at the path to recovery for chains, franchises, and independents and the year of transition ahead.

“As we approach the one-year mark of pandemic-related dining restrictions, we know that virtually every restaurant in every community has been impacted,” said Tom Bené, president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association. “Amid an ever-changing landscape of dining restrictions and widespread closures, restaurants found ways to adapt, keep people employed and safely serve our guests. While we still have a long way to go, we are confident in the resilience of the industry’s workforce, operators, suppliers and diners. The year ahead will be critical as we continue to advocate for much needed recovery funds to help get our industry back on track. Working together as one, I am confident in our ability to continue safely serving our guests and supporting our communities.”

During the pandemic, state and local mandates forced operators to make developments to streamline or enhance off-premises and contactless capabilities, and many restaurants across all segments have become more efficient as a result, according to the report. The pandemic induced a widespread adoption of technology and off-premises use among groups that may not have otherwise engaged in off-premises. Takeout and delivery have become a part of people’s routines with 68% of consumers more likely to purchase takeout from a restaurant than before the pandemic and 53% of consumers that say takeout and delivery is essential to the way they live., the report found. Other key takeaways include:

• 64% of delivery customers prefer to order directly from the restaurant and 18% prefer to order through a third-party service.

• 72% of adults say it’s important their delivery orders come from a location that they can visit in person — as opposed to a virtual kitchen space.

Of restaurants that closed for good in 2020, the majority were well-established businesses and fixtures in their communities, according to the report. These operators had been in business on average for 16 years, and 16% of them had been open for at least 30 years.

Before the pandemic hit, the restaurant and foodservice industry was projected to provide 15.6 million jobs in 2020, representing 10% of all payroll jobs in the economy, the association said. The impact of the pandemic has caused staffing levels to fall across all restaurant and foodservice segments with restaurant employment below pre-pandemic levels in 47 states and Washington, D.C. Key figures on the restaurant workforce include:

• 62% of fine dining operators and 54% of both family dining and casual dining operators say staffing levels are more than 20% below normal.

• There are nearly two million fewer 16-to-34-year-olds in the labor force, the most prominent age cohort in the restaurant industry workforce.

• Restaurants were hit harder than any other industry during the pandemic, and still have the longest climb back to pre-coronavirus employment levels.

The report found that there’s no doubt consumers are ready to return to restaurants, with six in 10 adults saying restaurants are an essential part of their lifestyle. In late April 2020, 83% of adults said they were not eating on-premises at restaurants as often as they’d like, a big jump from the 45% reported in January 2020, according to the report.

“Restaurants are the cornerstone of our communities, and our research shows a clear consumer desire to enjoy restaurants on-premises more than they have been able to during the pandemic,” said Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of the association’s Research and Knowledge Group. “We’ve also found that even as the vaccine becomes more available and more social occasions return to restaurants, consumers will continue to desire expanded off-premises options going forward. Both will continue to be key for industry growth. With more than half of adults saying that restaurants are an essential part of their lifestyle, we are confident that, with time, the industry is positioned for successful recovery.”

Click here for more information about the 2021 State of the Restaurant Industry Report.