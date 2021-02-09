Restaurants Seek Outdoor Heating and Furniture Products During ‘The Great Interruption’

MAD Design USA’s products include its EcoSmart Fire’s Gin Fire Pit Table, which features ample space to set down food or drinkware, as well as its HEATSCOPE Heaters, which deliver an ambient glow, silent operation and sunlike warmth.

As restaurants have coped with the coronavirus pandemic, the need for outdoor dining has increased. But according to MAD Design USA — a provider of fireplaces, fire pits and furniture — demand in the United States also has increased for outdoor heating and furniture as restaurants evolve their spaces in response to what some call “the great interruption.”

This trend is expected to continue. “In the last quarter alone, we have experienced a 40% increase in demand for our heating solutions,” MAD Design Director Stephane Thomas said. “COVID-19 has redefined outdoor dining experiences, and restaurants and cafes are now quickly pivoting. And we have noticed that not only do they want to provide a warm, safe comfortable dining experience, the ambiance is also critical.”

Today, the company’s products can be found in commercial properties around the world, including such as The Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons and W Hotels. “Our versatile collection of ethanol, gas and propane fire pit tables feature ample table space to gather around and enjoy a meal or drinks with a luxurious dancing frame as the centerpiece — the perfect solution for any restaurant or bar seeking functionality and ambiance,” Thomas said.

MAD Design USA also plans to meet demand this year with the launch of its Blinde Design Collection of outdoor furniture and accessories, which will include chairs made from natural teak with seats upholstered in commercial-grade Sunbrella material, modular sofas, teak bar carts and its Fluid concrete coffee tables and planters. “We have designed this collection with style, comfort, function and durability firmly in mind,” Thomas declared. “They’re an ideal investment for restaurants and homeowners alike.”