Rocco Steakhouse Enhances COVID-19 Safeguards With UV Technology

Rocco Steakhouse has installed Aerapy’s upper air UV unit, the Zone180, in its bar area.

These days, restaurants almost never can have enough COVID-19 safeguards. Rocco Steakhouse in Manhattan recently enhanced its own safety measures with the installation of upper-room ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI or UV) units from Aerapy, a manufacturer of UV equipment.

According to Aerapy, the UGVI units continuously clean the air while blending in with the environment of the steakhouse. The units are located in strategic points throughout the restaurant, including the main dining room, bar area, private party room, bathrooms, kitchens and the manager’s office and are designed to help protect the health of both customers and employees. Aerapy’s UV disinfection technology uses UV-C to kill viruses, bacteria, mold and other pathogens and has achieved a greater than 99.9% reduction rate when tested against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“Rocco Steakhouse goes above and beyond with our food, wine and service, and our customers expect no less from us when it comes to their health, which is why we chose Aerapy UV to further enhance our cleaning protocols,” commented Pete Pjetrovic, the restaurant’s owner and general manager. “Aerapy UV is designed to not only help take out the coronavirus but to improve overall indoor air quality for our customers and staff for the long term.”

“Aerosols are now widely recognized as a key transmission route for SARS-CoV-2, which is why keeping air sanitized is critical particularly as restaurants open back up for indoor dining,” commented Annette Uda, the founder and president of Aerapy. “Rocco Steakhouse made their high standards clear to us and we’re proud they chose Aerapy UV to be part of their world-class dining experience.”