ServeSafe Wants to Help Employees Deal with ‘Challenging Situations’

While many restaurants have opened to some capacity indoors and outdoors, they are still having to deal with customers who aren’t abiding by their rules — mainly those who don’t wear required masks. Obviously, such scenarios put restaurant employees in precarious situations.

“The feedback we’ve gotten from restaurants and hotels is that they continue to face scenarios where difficult situations arise around adherence to new processes and procedures,” said Sherman Brown, executive vice president of training and certification for the National Restaurant Association (NRA).

That being the case, ServSafe is now offering two new “COVID-19 Conflict De-escalation” training modules, one for restaurants and one for hotels. The training provides specific actions employees can take to de-escalate difficult situations and provide solutions for handling conflict throughout all interactions. The modules meet expanding COVID-19 training needs across the hospitality industry, according to Chicago-based ServSafe, a leader in restaurant food safety training,

“These new modules offer hotel and restaurant employees guidance on how to reduce tensions and promote a safe environment while maintaining the spirit of hospitality,” Brown added.

The training videos provides best practices to use in the complex situations arising from social distancing changes and mask requirements including steps for:

• preparing for de-escalation;

• staying calm;

• approaching de-escalation; and

• challenging situations.

The restaurant training module is now available with the suite of free COVID-19 training videos on ServSafe.com. The hotel training module was added to the existing COVID-19 Precautions product available on AHLEI.org, the website for the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute. Anyone who purchased the course previously, now also has access to the conflict de-escalation module.