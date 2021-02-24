Shake Shack Shacks Up with Local Chefs to Shake Up Menu

iStock/Heather Shimmin

Some chains are engaged in a protracted Chicken Sandwich War that spans continents and waistlines. Shake Shack, however, is employing a more regional approach in the ongoing battle to conquer customers’ taste buds.

The burger chain announced it will collaborate with local chefs across the country “to help us cook up some exclusive, not to mention mouth-watering, limited-time menu items. From unique and innovative burger builds to chicken sandwiches packed with locally loved ingredients, the Shake Shack culinary team and our guest chefs are bringing their A-game to these collabs.”

The “Now Serving” promotion launches next week in Houston, where Chris Shepherd, owner and executive chef of Underbelly Hospitality, will add items to Shake Shack’s menu.

“Each collaboration is taking place for a limited time at select Shake Shack locations in the chef’s hometown, except for our collaboration with Pinky Cole [of Slutty Vegan], which we are offering for guests in Atlanta and New York,” a Shake Shack spokesperson told Retail and Hospitality Hub. “We wanted to spread out the collaborations to surprise and delight Shake Shack guests across the country throughout the year.”

Other chefs and cities slated to participate include:

Dominique Crenn of Atelier Crenn in San Francisco

Junghyun Park of Atoboy and Atomix in New York

Joseph “JJ” Johnson of FIELDTRIP in New York

Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio in Chicago

A portion of net proceeds from each collaboration will be donated to nonprofits helping local restaurant communities. Proceeds from Shepherd’s menu, for instance, will help support the Southern Smoke Foundation, an organization he co-founded to help people in the food and beverage industry.

“We’re thrilled to partner with some of the best chefs in the country for this series while giving back to the restaurant community during these difficult times,” said Mark Rosati, Shake Shack culinary director. “We love crafting fun, delicious menu items in an elevated way, inspired by our fine dining roots and with an emphasis on premium ingredients. Now Serving brings together a unique vision and style from top chefs who share our passion and commitment, paired with our roadside-inspired classics, and we can’t wait to show our Shack fans what we’re cooking up.”