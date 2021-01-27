Spicy McNuggets Return Thanks to Polite Social Media Entreaties

Feb. 1 will be a special day for “Brie” and “Molly” and thousands of others who took to Twitter to plead with McDonald’s to put its Spicy Chicken McNuggets® and Mighty Hot Sauce back on the menu. As Molly emphatically tweeted late last year: “PLEASE bring back the spicy nuggets please @McDonald.” To reinforce her point, she included two broken-heart emojis with her post.

That sort of passionate social media buzz was enough incentive for the the Chicago-based fast-food giant to respond this week with its own tweet: “spicy chicken mcnuggets are back 2/1 but only because u said please.”

McDonald’s will offer the spicy nuggets and hot sauce on February 1 for a limited time only, a stipulation that it no doubt hopes will fan the flames of fans’ passion even more. Plus, from Feb. 2 to 6, customers will be able to get a free 6-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets on Door Dash orders of $20 or more if they use the code “SPICY.”

Spicy Chicken McNuggets were first sold for a brief time last fall before demand outstripped supply. As a reminder in case you were not among the people tweeting: The nuggets are breaded with a tempura coating made with both cayenne and chili peppers, while the Mighty Hot Sauce blends crushed red pepper and cayenne peppers, balanced with garlic and a hint of sweetness. It is both McDonald’s hottest available dipping sauce and its first new sauce since 2017.

“When we introduced Spicy Chicken McNuggets last year, it marked the first-ever McNugget flavor innovation since this iconic menu item was introduced in 1983,” McDonald’s said. “But over their 40-year history, we’ve upgraded our beloved Chicken McNuggets several times – from rolling out new dipping sauces like Tangy Barbeque and Honey Mustard to removing all artificial preservatives, colors and flavors back in 2016.”

It sounds like the chain will continue to watch Twitter for more fan suggestions. This week, it teased that “chicken fans can rest assured that we’re not stopping here — be on the lookout for more delicious options hitting our menus soon.”

In addition to Brie and Mollie, McDonald’s USA says it serves nearly 25 million other customers every day. Ninety-five percent of its 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated.