Starbucks Experiments with Returnable Cups

A trial program brewing at five Seattle Starbucks locations could eliminate the use of 30 disposable cups per customer and help the coffee retailer reach its waste reduction goal once rolled out systemwide.

“Promoting reusability is an important part of Starbucks’ goal to reduce waste by 50% by 2030,” said Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer. “We understand the interdependency of human and planetary health, and we believe it is our responsibility to reduce single-use cup waste. We will lead the transition to a circular economy.”

The test is running until May 31 at the participating stores. The program gives customers the option to receive their beverage in a reusable cup for a $1 deposit and return it at a participating store’s contactless kiosk or at-home through a Seattle-area service called Ridwell. Starbucks describes the program as “order, sip, return, repeat.”

Lest Starbucks’ “Borrow a Cup” program conjure images of skeevy Soviet-era soda machines with their reusable glass cups, Starbucks emphasized that each returned cup will be professionally sanitized and cleaned before it is handed over to a new customer.

Starbucks is partnering with GO Box, a reuse system operator and service provider, to collect borrowed cups from stores daily, professionally clean and sanitize them using commercial dishwashing equipment, and put them back into circulation within 48 hours. “Reducing waste through reuse is an important way to support a transition to a more circular economy,” CEO Jocelyn Gaudi Quarrell said. “We’re thrilled to be partnered with Starbucks to ensure the Borrow A Cup program is a safe and sustainable choice for your favorite beverage.”

Starbucks, which recently committed to eliminating all single-use cups in its South Korean stores by 2025, is working with other partners to reduce waste.

“Starbucks’ Borrow A Cup program is an important step in advancing circular packaging solutions and reuse models that reduce our reliance on single-use materials and keep valuable resources in play for as long as possible,” said Kate Daly, managing director of the Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners. “As a founding partner of our NextGen Consortium, which advances the design, commercialization and recovery of sustainable packaging alternatives, Starbucks is helping to pave the way for a waste-free future for the foodservice industry.”