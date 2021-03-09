Steak ‘n Shake Grills Up Growth With 45 New Locations and Franchisee Rewards Program

(iStock/SeanPavonePhoto)

It’s an exciting time for Steak ‘n Shake. This week, the steakburger restaurant chain announced plans to open 12 new restaurants by the end of the first quarter, in addition to the 33 locations it opened in the fourth quarter of last year. But the good news doesn’t end there: The company says it is on a growth trajectory with new unit economics and is now debt-free.

This comes after a time where Steak ‘n Shake had to close restaurants that were not providing strong customer service. But the company says it has a new owner-operator model where it awards every restaurant to an operator who excels at service. Through its franchising program, owner-operators only need to invest $10,000 and show they are capable of providing exceptional service to customers.

“By paving the way for franchise partners to live the American dream, we are providing them an opportunity to attain financial liberty.” — Sardar Biglari, CEO

This has paid off for Steak ‘n Shake’s first-year owner-operators, who earned an average of $161,000 last year, while some are on their way to more than $300,000. “By paving the way for franchise partners to live the American dream, we are providing them an opportunity to attain financial liberty,” CEO Sardar Biglari said.

“A salient point for those who become America’s ablest restaurant operators is that neither birth nor pedigree, ethnicity nor religion is an obstacle to success,” Biglari continued. “A franchise partnership is a passport that cannot be purchased but only earned. It takes talent along with the passion to serve others, a rare combination that is woven into the character of each individual we accept.”

A substantial number of Steak ‘n Shake’s partners, he noted, will become millionaires. “But make no mistake: We are not minting millionaires, but merely providing the means — they are earning every penny,” he added.

Steak ‘n Shake’s successful partners include Press McDonald of St. Louis, who earned the initial investment back in the first month of being a franchise partner. “It was the best investment of my life,” McDonald said. “Other franchises have such a high barrier to entry that, as an aspiring entrepreneur, it feels impossible. Steak ‘n Shake gives people like me a chance, and today I earn in two months at Steak n Shake what I made in a year at my previous job.”