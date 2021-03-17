‘Sticky’ Consumer Behaviors and Other Challenges That Lie Ahead

iStock/Dan Rentea

The good news: We can expect “a likely solid recovery in 2021 despite disruptions and uncertainty.” The bad news: Those “disruptions and uncertainty” might continue to hound small restaurant owners in particular.

“U.S. foodservice is poised to rebound by double digits in 2021, with year-on-year growth strongest in Q2,” Rabobank, a Dutch multinational banking and financial services company, says in a new report. “However, the recovery will be asymmetric given [the] recession and sticky changes in consumer behavior post-COVID.”

One consumer behavior that Rabobank says is likely to stick around is the popularity of delivery. Its growth might ease some in 2021 as diners return to restaurant dining rooms, but customers will expect continuing improvement in the delivery experience. Plus, working from home will continue to be popular, “causing a shift in dayparts as eating occasions evolve.”

Trends like those are likely to hit small operations the hardest. “Many of these operators may not survive the current disruptions, leading to a materially different industry landscape compared to pre-COVID,” observed Amit Sharma, a senior analyst in consumer foods at Rabobank. “However, the final number of closures could be lower than what was originally feared as new capital steps in to take advantage of new opportunities.”

Rabobank’s “What’s on the Menu” report identified key trends or drivers to monitor this year. For example:

The foodservice recovery is on track despite lagging elements. “As normality returns, foodservice demand will respond to the usual drivers, such as employment, disposable income and consumer confidence, particularly as government stimulus comes to an end,” Rabobank said. “In that sense, employment is a key driver. Unfortunately, we don’t expect to see 2019 employment levels before 2023.”

Government support remains critical. “While industry sales have recovered from [2020] trough levels, we believe the financial situation remains precarious for many operators, particularly small/independent restaurants who may not survive for much longer without additional government support, even after full reopening,” the report warned.

Accumulated rents and commodity prices are the key cost elements. “Costs deferred during the crisis will have to be repaid, with rental costs being the biggest challenge for many,” Rabobank explained. “Given the level of operating margins in the industry even before COVID, paying accumulated debts from operating free cash flow may prove challenging, forcing operators to reach out for external financial support. This could be particularly difficult for independents, but chains also could be forced to take emergency measures, such as scaling down, to raise cash.”

The full report can be downloaded here.