Study Predicts Delivery Numbers Will Stay High as COVID Restrictions Are Relaxed

As COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, some may expect life to return to exactly what it was like before the start of the pandemic. But that may not be the case in some areas, including the use of delivery services. According to the first installment of the “Restaurant Delivery Consumer Trend Report,” meal delivery numbers are expected to stay high despite restaurants reopening and warmer weather returning.

BentoBox — which offers a website, e-commerce and marketing platform for restaurants — released the report in partnership with restaurant discovery platform The Infatuation. More than 1,000 U.S. consumers who dined out at least once a week before the pandemic were surveyed in the report.

One of the findings was that nearly eight in 10 (79%) of current delivery/takeout customers say they will continue to order at the same frequency they do now. Currently, nearly six in 10 (57%) order delivery or takeout one to two times per week, which is similar to the levels that existed pre-COVID-19. “This could be due to a leveling off from the peak of the COVID-19 where there may have been a spike in frequency,” BentoBox said.

The study also discovered that a major driver of continued delivery/takeout habits was the desire to support local restaurants during this challenging time. According to the report, nearly one in two (50%) diners gave this as their reason, while others included vaccine eligibility (25%), the hesitation to go back to normal dining habits (34%), and overall convenience (74%).

BentoBox and The Infatuation also found that diners will order directly from restaurants if easy. Almost one in two (48%) diners said that they would continue to order directly from restaurants if the process is convenient. In addition, 86% of consumers who order takeout or delivery four times a week named convenience as their main motivator.

