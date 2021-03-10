Study Reviews a Tough Year for ‘Tough-as-Nails Operators’

iStock/dragana991

The pandemic devastated many industries, but as a new study reminds, it is “hard to name another industry that fell with the same immediacy or severity as the restaurant industry.”

MarginEdge analyzed sales and operational data from nearly 2,000 restaurants in 47 states to get a clearer sense of how the industry fared over the last twelve months. The company, which offers a paperless solution for restaurant data management, reached several sobering conclusions about a year — 2020 — that had been expected to be a spectacular year for the industry. Turns out it was, but not in the way people would have wanted.

“As a restaurant owner-operator who is also a restaurant tech CEO, I spent this last year with a very unique vantage point as I watched what happened to our industry,” said Bo Davis, MarginEdge CEO and founder.

MarginEdge’s findings might not be news to many people, but the company does provide new data to lend perspective. For instance:

Restaurants experienced a “catastrophic” 66% decline in sales by March 22, 2020 — “While the industry has faced recessions in the past, a contraction this precipitous had never before been seen,” MarginEdge observed.

Third-party delivery accounted for nearly a third of sales during the peak of the pandemic — That compares to only 7% prior to March 2020. MarginEdge added that benefits to restaurants from the delivery boom were “blunted” by third-party commissions . Also, as other research has shown, not all consumers can take advantage of ordering out.

MarginEdge noted that the industry has begun to “close the vast gap” between pre- and post-pandemic sales. Indeed, restaurants and bars added back 286,000 jobs in February.

“This report tells us a lot about trends, but to us the anchoring message conveyed in these metrics is the sheer grit, determination and resilience of our restaurants,” the study concluded. “This year proved what those in the industry already knew — that restaurants are critical and essential cultural anchors in our communities, and that the tough-as-nails operators who run them are some of the most creative, tough and resilient people in the world.”