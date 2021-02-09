Super Bowl Sunday Saw a Super Increase in Phone Calls to QSRs

iStock/Biserka Stojanovic

If there’s anything people focus on during Super Bowl Sunday, it’s the big game. But they also focus on the food and snacks that they’ll enjoy as they watch the action. This year, Ooma Inc. — a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers — reported that the peak moment for take-out orders during the game was at 7:03 p.m. eastern, when simultaneous calls to quick-service restaurants increased by 250% compared to the previous Super Bowl Sunday.

Ooma determined this by going “deep into the end zone of its network” on Sunday, it says. Initially, football fans who wanted pizza, chicken wings and other game favorites first made a large number of phone calls at 5 p.m. eastern, when simultaneous call volume nearly doubled within 10 minutes.

Except for a drop at 6:30 p.m. for kickoff, the simultaneous calls handled by Ooma continued at high levels until approximately 7:30 p.m. Currently, Ooma provides its phone service to more than 2 million clients that include restaurant businesses that utilize Ooma Office and Ooma Enterprise.

“Even in these extraordinary times, the Super Bowl is an event that calls for celebration and our restaurant customers want to know these calls will get through without any blocking or tackling,” Vice President of Marketing Jim Gustke said. “We easily rushed through this surge in traffic, demonstrating that Ooma can deliver endurance like Tom Brady and quick action like Patrick Mahomes.”