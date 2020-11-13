Sysco Eliminates Minimum Delivery Requirements

Foodservice distribution company Sysco Corp. said it is eliminating minimum delivery size requirements for customers’ regularly scheduled delivery days as part of the company’s Restaurants Rising campaign, which was introduced to provide solutions to help make running a restaurant easier. This change is effective on Nov. 16 for all U.S. Broadline, FreshPoint, Buckhead Meat and Newport Meat customers.

Sysco said removing minimum delivery requirements is another way it is supporting the success of restaurants, providing operators significant added flexibility in managing their business and making it easier to get what they need when they need it. The change, while applicable to both large and small customers, will especially be helpful to independent restaurant operators planning for potential changes in demand and COVID-19 restrictions during the winter months ahead, Sysco said.

“Eliminating minimum delivery requirements is our latest offering to show our customers that Sysco is on a mission to make it easier to do business with us,” Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s president and CEO said. “We are helping restaurants — especially smaller, independent businesses — stay in business, better run their business and evolve their business to drive increased traffic, now and in a post-pandemic world.”

In addition to the elimination of order minimums, Sysco’s value-added services and strategic partnership discounts are available for current and new customers, including:

• Free restaurant marketing tools: Restaurants need to promote their business more than ever before, Sysco said, adding that its team can produce marketing solutions such as banners and posters that can be printed locally.

• Discounts on solutions and services customers need right now. Sysco said its partners offer special discounts for important services restaurant operators need, such as delivery, mobile ordering and menu services.

• Free Sysco Foodie Solutions. Sysco said it has the expertise to help operators resolve business issues and generate new revenues. Sysco’s Foodie Solutions Toolkits offer a curated collection of the best industry practices, easy-to-use templates and exclusive, chef-tested products.

• Easy credit card payment. This option provides convenience for both existing and new customers.

• Fast on-boarding for new customers. New customers can onboard in less than 24 hours and begin to benefit from the powerful suite of services, tools and solutions Sysco offers, the company said.