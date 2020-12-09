TableSafe CEO: ‘The Time for Congress and White House to Act Is Now’

Transaction volumes declined to 50% of pre-pandemic levels in November after recovering to 60% of pre-pandemic levels in October, according to TableSafe.

Troubling circumstances.

That’s how TableSafe Inc., an innovator of pay-at-the-table technology designed for the hospitality industry, describes the current state of the restaurant industry after revealing that customer transaction volume for the full-service restaurant industry plummeted following months of recovery. According to TableSafe’s data, transaction volumes declined to 50% of pre-pandemic levels in November after recovering to 60% of pre-pandemic levels in October.

“Through October we were seeing encouraging signs of transaction growth, but this all reversed in November as the weather turned colder and new restrictions were enforced,” said Gordon Gardiner, CEO of Kirkland, Wash.-based TableSafe. “Despite actually having more installations in November in our network of restaurants, transaction volumes declined for the first time since April. The fact that we see sustained volumes at all with many states closed is testament to the ingenuity and grit of restaurant operators.”

TableSafe said its pay-at-the-table platform is used in full-service restaurants across the country including in 20 of the top 30 most populous states, representing approximately 75% of the country’s population. TableSafe said its data is consistent with the November restaurant employment report issued last week from the National Restaurant Association, which indicated that “full-service operators (58%) were much more likely than their limited-service counterparts (40%) to say they expect to reduce staffing levels during the next three months.”

“The time for Congress and the White House to act is now,” Gardiner said. “Restaurants, and particularly full-service restaurants, are critical to our communities and our nation’s employment. And while many of our full-service restaurant customers continue to make important adjustments to their businesses to create safe experiences for their guests, they are still taking the brunt of the COVID impact.”