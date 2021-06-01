Taco Bell Canada Holding ‘Walk-Thru’ Hiring Event

Taco Bell Canada is going on the offensive to hire new workers with an all-out employment push.

The fast-food operator announced the launch of a “walk-thru” hiring experience taking place at 20 Taco Bell locations across Ontario in June, with a goal to fill over 100 job openings, including both part-time and full-time team member and management positions.

Between June 7-11, interested candidates will be able to visit a participating Taco Bell location for a socially distanced, on-the-spot interview. Each interview is expected to take about 15-20 minutes. To thank people for their time, Taco Bell is offering participants free food to go (while supplies last) upon completion of their interviews.

The “walk-thru” experience will adhere to both local and national public health COVID-19 guidelines, and will be held outside with those involved remaining at least 6 feet apart and required to wear face masks for the duration of the experience.

“We know the past year has been difficult for Canadians, particularly where the job market is concerned, so we’re looking forward to hosting our first-ever walk-thru hiring experience in partnership with our franchisees and sharing these exciting job opportunities with Canadians,” said Jessica Kleinert, manager of international marketing at Taco Bell Canada.

Taco Bell Canada said the goal is to hire over 100 team members across the system for the week of “walk-thru” hiring experiences in June as it looks ahead to more restaurant reopenings, remodels and new builds throughout 2021.