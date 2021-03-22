Taco Bell Wants Its Customers to Help It Help ‘Opportunity Youth’

(iStock/BrianAJackson)

Taco Bell is asking its customers to donate a buck for a good cause.

Through March 31, customers at participating Taco Bell locations will be given the option to donate $1 at check-out in-store or through the drive-thru to support the brand’s Helping Hand fundraiser.

Funds raised at company restaurants will go toward YouthBuild USA, a global nonprofit championing “opportunity youth” — young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor employed — as they earn the knowledge, training, and opportunities that lead to long-term professional and personal success. Taco Bell franchisees individually selected over 30 charitable organizations for their local restaurants to support, including national partners of the Taco Bell Foundation like Boys & Girls Club of America and Junior Achievement. The two-week national fundraiser will temporarily replace donations raised through the Round Up program, which helps fund programs such as the Taco Bell Foundation’s Live Más Scholarship.

“We encourage Taco Bell fans to help us support these incredible organizations during our two-week fundraiser,” said Jennifer Bradbury, executive director of the Taco Bell Foundation. “We are especially excited to partner with YouthBuild USA, whose efforts to support young people in pursuing their education and professional development perfectly align with the Taco Bell Foundation’s work providing scholarships and mentorship opportunities to students.”

In YouthBuild programs, opportunity youth pursue their education, prepare for future careers and grow into community leaders, building brighter futures for themselves and their neighborhoods, the organization said. Responding to the urgent need for knowledge, training and opportunity, YouthBuild primarily serves young people who lack a high school diploma and financial resources. To date, YouthBuild programs across the U.S. and around the world have partnered with over 180,000 young people to dedicate over 50 million hours of service benefitting urban, rural, and tribal communities.

YouthBuild USA is the nonprofit support center for a global network of 290 local YouthBuild programs in 18 countries, with 233 programs in 46 U.S. states and territories and 57 programs in 17 other countries.

”Our young people are strong and resilient, and we’re very grateful to Taco Bell for standing with them,” said YouthBuild USA’s President and CEO John Valverde. “This partnership provides tremendous support for us as we help YouthBuild programs continue to innovate in their work and stay ready to meet opportunity youth with knowledge, tools, opportunities and love.”