Taco Bell Will Give Out $21 Million in Scholarships by End of 2021

The Taco Bell Foundation recently opened its sixth annual Live Más Scholarship application period with more than $7.5 million in scholarships available for young students, $2 million of which is for Taco Bell team members. This year’s award helps the Taco Bell Foundation meet its commitment to give out $21 million in total scholarships by 2021. That money could buy a lot of burritos, but it’s going to a much better cause.

“The pandemic has caused financial strain for families around the country, yet young people’s passions haven’t gone away,” said Jennifer Bradbury, interim executive director of the Taco Bell Foundation. “We are hopeful that this year’s scholarships will provide many creative, passionate fans and Taco Bell team members opportunities they may not have otherwise had. We are also proud to continue expanding our partnerships and resources to ignite change and create a better future for our scholars as they make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.”

Starting this year, the scholarship has expanded the eligible age range — now welcoming students ages 16-26 to apply. Interested applicants must make a two-minute video describing their passions, a positive change they want to make in the world and how their education will help them achieve that goal. The scholarship does not require students to submit grades, essays or test scores and the funds are applicable to multiple education paths, including community colleges and trade schools. The application period will close on Jan. 20 and winners will be announced in May.

The awards will be up to $25,000 per student. The Taco Bell Foundation will award $2 million to Taco Bell team members including new and renewal scholarships (additional funds available for those who have won in the past), and $5.5 million to new and renewal scholarships for young people nationwide. The Taco Bell Foundation has raised more than $8 million through its annual fundraiser via the Round Up program since late September.

The Live Más Scholarship is geared toward students who are community-focused, driven by purpose and maybe even a little rebellious sometimes, according to Irvine, Calif.-based Taco Bell. Here are some of the scholars who embody this spirit:

• Artis T. — Passionate about solving global food insecurity, Artis has created a high school curriculum on food justice and taught Atlanta students about chronic hunger within communities of color.

• Danielle M. — At age 17, Danielle has already launched her own small business which encourages kids and teens to cook, starred on and won an episode of Chopped Junior.

• Arin G. — Three-time Live Más Scholar, Arin has pursued her passion of art through costume design, special effects makeup and painting.

• Victoria L. — After working at her local Taco Bell for just 15 months, team member Victoria was surprised with a $10,000 Live Más Scholarship to pursue her passion of environmental studies.