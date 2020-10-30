Thanks to Congress, Future of Restaurant Industry Remains Uncertain

They were miles apart. Then they said they were getting closer. And then there were excuses. And more excuses. And throughout it all, they were throwing each under the bus.

We’re talking about members of Congress in their feeble attempt to reach a stimulus deal before the election. Unfortunately, these politicians put politics before the people.

American businesses and American citizens are disgusted, saddened and maddened that members of Congress couldn’t reach an agreement. And that includes the National Restaurant Association (NRA), whose representatives have arguably suffered more than any other industry because of the pandemic. The restaurant industry has pleaded to the government for assistance for months.

“Today, the future for restaurants across the country is a lot more uncertain because Congress has walked away without passing the relief needed to survive the winter,” Sean Kennedy, NRA’s executive vice president of public affairs, said in a statement. “Between now and when Congress returns to Washington after the election, restaurants will close, putting people out of work, damaging local economies, and discouraging the spirit of entrepreneurship that drives the industry.”

Kennedy said that if Congress and the (Trump) Administration can’t come together on a large-scale deal that includes the Senate version of the RESTAURANTS Act, which would provide $120 billion in relief through grant program administered by the Treasury Department, then they must focus on other possible options to get something done.

“There are options on the table with bi-partisan support which would provide short-term solutions for restaurants most at risk,” Kennedy said. ‘A second round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) eligibility, expansion of the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), and correction of the tax deductibility with PPP loan forgiveness would help restaurants survive until an industry-specific solution can be agreed on. These options should be at the top of the list when Congress returns for the lame duck session.”

Kennedy stressed that the restaurant industry is far from stable, and that virtually every kind of restaurant is suffering: the corner diner, the independents, the individual owners of full-service restaurant chains. In September, 32 states lost restaurant jobs and in a recent survey, 40% of operators said they are unlikely to still be in business in the spring without additional relief from the federal government, he added.

“We know that Congress and the Administration understand the challenges facing our industry, which is why they must work with us to prioritize passing legislation before the end of the year,” Kennedy said.