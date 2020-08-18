Type to search

The Reese’s Classic Doughnut Isn’t Going Anywhere

Editorial Staff August 18, 2020
The votes are in. And the winner is …

The Reese’s Classic Doughnut.

That’s right, the donut filled with Reese’s peanut butter cream, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with mini peanut butter chips, and a drizzle of Reese’s chocolate and peanut butter sauce has now been declared by Krispy Kreme donut fans as the “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time” and has earned a permanent home on the Krispy Kreme menu.

Here’s how it happened. Krispy Kreme brought back three of the greatest Reese’s doughnuts from the last three years for a limited time beginning July 24 and asked fans to share their greatest, most creative reviews of their favorite Reese’s doughnut to help decide which would earn a permanent spot on its menu. Fans did so by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Winston-Salem, N.C. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in about 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The company also has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. 

