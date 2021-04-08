The Rock Wants You to Support Your Local Restaurants

Local restaurants could use a hand during the coronavirus pandemic, and they are about to get it from actor/former wrestler/possible future presidential candidate Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. This week, the multi-hyphenate and his ultra-premium small-batch tequila, Teremana, launched “Guac on the Rock,” to encourage consumers to go and support local eateries.

Starting on May 1 and ending on May 5th, Teremana will reimburse restaurantgoers for up to $1 million of guacamole, whenever it is purchased with a Teremana Tequila cocktail. This campaign intends to encourage people to eat out in the ways that they feel most comfortable, whether it is dining inside a restaurant, outside or even via takeout while driving consumer confidence and generating millions in additional revenue and tips for restaurants and their servers.

According to Teremana, its tequila is crafted at the highest peaks of the Jalisco highland mountains. It is made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave that is slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. “No better way to celebrate my 397th birthday than with all of us helping our favorite local restaurants get back on their feet, all while drinking some Teremana and enjoying our favorite guacamole,” Johnson said.

“I want to help get people safely back into our restaurants, bars and hotels,” he added. “This is an industry close to my heart and one who normally gives all of us so much support year-round. These people need our help and support to get back in business. Let’s go help them out, enjoy some amazing drinks and food and say ‘thank you’ for all they do.”