There’s Good News for Restaurants, and It’s Badly Needed

There’s good news for the foodservice industry from market researcher The NPD Group, which reports that customer transaction declines at major restaurant chains improved into the single-digits after 21 weeks of double-digit declines.

Customer transactions were down 9% in the week ending Aug. 16 compared to year ago, a 35-point gain from the steepest decline of 44% in the week ending April 12, according to NPD’s CREST Performance Alerts, which provides a rapid weekly view of chain-specific transactions and share trends for 75 quick service, fast casual, midscale, and casual dining chains representing 53% of the commercial restaurant traffic in U.S.

Customer transactions at major quick-service restaurant chains, which represent the bulk of industry transactions, were down 8% compared to year ago in the week ending Aug. 16. Full-service chain restaurants, which were most impacted by the mandated dine-in closures that are slowly being lifted, saw customer transaction declines of 19% versus year ago, a 57-point gain from the steepest decline of 76% in week ending April 12 compared to year ago.

“Although transactions are still down, the move into the single-digits is a positive sign for the U.S. restaurant industry,” says David Portalatin, NPD food industry advisor and author of “Eating Patterns in America.” “Although we’re stuck in neutral for now, I firmly believe there is still a lot of upside recovery for restaurants. My belief is rooted in one reality: Consumers are not willing to give up on the convenience and experience a restaurant meal brings to them and their families regardless of the barriers.”