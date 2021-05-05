There’s No Way to Sugarcoat It: Krispy Kreme Going Public Again in Search of More Dough

iStock/JHVEPhoto

If you are a fellow snack enthusiast (and many people unexpectedly joined our ranks during the pandemic), you know it is hard to stop after just one donut.

And, it turns out, when you’re one of the best-known donut makers in the world, it’s hard to keep from going public one more time, too.

Krispy Kreme has revealed that it filed to once again join the ranks of public companies. “Krispy Kreme has confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock,” the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based company said in a brief announcement this week. “The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.”

According to reports, Krispy Kreme’s leadership wants to take advantage of booming U.S. capital markets. Companies raised $167 billion in 2020, according to Dealogic data,

This won’t be the company’s first foray onto the public stage. The company first went public in 2000, but then filed for bankruptcy and was bought by JAB Holding Co in 2016.

Ironically, rival Dunkin’ was taken private by its new owner, Inspire Brands Inc., last year.