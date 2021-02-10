There’s Something Fishy About Popeye’s New Sandwich, and That’s OK

Ah, history. It’s startling, isn’t it, to think how often major conflicts begin with seemingly random acts. Take World War I, which began when the confused chauffer of an archduke most people had never heard of took a wrong turn on a Sarejevo street and pulled up in front of an aspiring assassin. (Talk about curbside service!)

A little more than a century later, in 2019, a very different (and much more savory and tender) conflict was sparked when Popeyes introduced its fried chicken sandwich. That unleashed an event known today as the “Chicken Sandwich Wars.” Soon, dominos in the fast-food world began to fall, and KFC, Chick-fil-A and others entered a deep-fried fray that continues to this day, to the delight of fast-food customers.

Popeyes is often credited with winning the first decisive battle of the “war” when its entire supply of chicken sandwiches sold out in two weeks. Apparently, the company then embarked on a Manhattan Project-like effort (I know, different war) to introduce a new product that might send ripples throughout the QSR world again.

And what is better at making ripples than a fish?

“After seeing the response to our Chicken Sandwich in 2019, we are excited to deliver yet another delicious sandwich to our fans that is sure to reset industry standards,” said Sami Siddiqui, Americas president for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. “At Popeyes, we don’t take shortcuts on quality and strive to ensure our ingredients are the best of the best. That’s why we’re proud to be serving up the most authentic, Cajun Flounder Sandwich in QSR.”

Popeyes describes its flounder filet as “light, flakey and seasoned in a blend of the Louisiana brand’s Cajun seasoning. Dusted in a crispy Southern coating and fried up golden brown, the Cajun Flounder Sandwich delivers the flavor and crunch one would expect to find at a local dockside fish shack.”

Starting tomorrow — in time for Lent — the Cajun Flounder Sandwich will be available nationwide for $4.49. For an extra 15 cents, diners can purchase “sandwich insurance” that will get them their money back if they are not satisfied.

What impact will Popeyes’ opening of this new front have on the Chicken Sandwich Wars? Can we even still call them the Chicken Sandwich Wars? Like with so much in history, only time will tell.

Still, it should be noted that there is an urban legend that the archduke’s assassin had stopped to get a sandwich prior to meeting his destiny in 1914. Probably not true. However, one can speculate how things might have turned out (for the better) if he had ordered a chicken sandwich and then lingered a while to order dessert.