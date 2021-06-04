This Dodger Dog Is a Garden Variety, All Right

The Dodger Dog is one of the most popular stadium foods in all of sports, not just baseball. Now there’s a new version of the hot dog.

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of the plant-based brand Field Roast, announced a multi-year partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers to feature the new Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog as the official plant-based Dodger Dog. It’s also the first plant-based hot dog to be recognized by the Dodgers with this designation.

Fans can purchase and enjoy the plant-based Dodger Dog at select concession stands and in the suites at Dodger Stadium. Greenleaf Foods, SPC, said it will feature the same flavor as the traditional meat hot dog and will be served with fans’ choice of toppings.

“The Dodger Dog is one of the most iconic hot dogs in America, so we’re excited to offer a plant-based version that’s just as crave-worthy,” said Dan Curtin, president of Chicago-based Greenleaf Foods, SPC.

The Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog is also the first pea protein-based hot dog in North America. It is naturally smoked with maple hardwood chips and offers the same amount of protein per serving as most traditional hot dogs. It contains no cholesterol or nitrates.

“Our fans are increasingly looking for high-quality and delicious plant-based options, and we are excited to add Field Roast’s products to our enhanced Dodger Stadium concession lineup,” said Corey Norkin, vice president of global partnerships for the Dodgers.