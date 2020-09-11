Travis Scott Was a Baby the Last Time McDonald’s Had a Celebrity Meal

The 28-year-old rapper, singer and songwriter is now the second celebrity to appear on the fast-food giant’s menu.

It’s been 28 years since a celebrity’s name has appeared on the McDonald’s menu. And that was the only time it ever happened.

Travis Scott was a baby then. But the 28-year-old rapper, singer and songwriter is now the second celebrity to appear on the fast-food giant’s menu.

Introducing the Travis Scott Meal, a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce; medium French fries with barbeque sauce to dip; and a Sprite — for $6. The limited-time offering was Scott’s go-to meal when growing up.

But that’s just part of the deal that McDonald’s and Scott, also know as Cactus Jack, have going. There’s also a national commercial, which features the first stylistic update to the Travis Scott action figure since his 2015 debut album “Rodeo,” and a score by Travis himself, is available here. The commercial features the 2020 Travis Scott action figure detailing his go-to order at the Golden Arches. Also, Travis Scott and his team have also designed apparel for the McDonald’s employees. There will also be exclusive merchandise, a collection that features nods to vintage McDonald’s campaigns, and includes items ranging from T-shirts and hoodies to entirely cut and sew garments, and collectible accessories.

“Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world,” said McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley. “It has been exciting to team up with a true brand fan whose creativity and love for our food shines through in each aspect of the collaboration.”

Said Scott: “I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack and McDonald’s collaboration to life. We are bringing together two iconic worlds.”

Incidentally, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was the first celebrity ever to appear on the McDonald’s menu. The McJordan burger was a cheeseburger on a sesame seed bun with pickles, raw onion slices, bacon and barbecue sauce.