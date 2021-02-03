Uber Runs Up a Billion-Dollar Bar Tab with Drizly Acquisition

iStock/warrengoldswain

Thinking of ordering Mexican food for dinner? Hint: Your chorizo tacos would pair well with a margarita or a spicy michelada beer cocktail. Or maybe you’re getting pizza? May we suggest a nice chianti or zinfandel?

Or, maybe you’re just feeling thirsty (and a little bit ironic) and want to toast your successful Dry January with a shot of your favorite adult beverage. Whatever the case, your wishes are just an app away.

Uber Technologies announced this week that ordering home delivery of alcoholic beverages soon will get easier with its acquisition of Drizly. A leading on-demand alcohol app, Drizly works with merchants in more than 1,400 U.S. cities to provide consumers with wine, beer and spirits.

“Wherever you want to go and whatever you need to get, our goal at Uber is to make people’s lives a little bit easier,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. “That’s why we’ve been branching into new categories like groceries, prescriptions and, now, alcohol.”

Last year, when the “quarantini” became a thing, Drizly saw its gross bookings profitably grow by more than 300 percent. “By bringing Drizly into the Uber family, we can accelerate that trajectory by exposing Drizly to the Uber audience and expanding its geographic presence into our global footprint in the years ahead,” Khosrowshahi noted.

Once it is integrated with Uber Eats, Drizly announced, it plans to continue to innovate and expand “while also gaining access to the advanced mobile marketplace technologies of the world’s largest food delivery and ridesharing platform. Merchants on Drizly will be able to benefit from Uber’s best-in-class routing technology and significant consumer base. Delivery drivers will have even more ways to earn. And Uber’s rewards and subscription programs will be able to deliver even greater value to consumers with new benefits and perks on Drizly.”

The acquisition is valued at approximately $1.1 billion in stock and cash.

“Drizly has spent the last eight years building the infrastructure, technology and partnerships to bring the consumer a shopping experience they deserve,” Drizly co-founder and CEO Cory Rellas said. “Much remains to be done to fulfill our vision. With this in mind, we are thrilled to join a world-class Uber team whose platform will accelerate Drizly on its mission to be there when it matters — committed to life’s moments and the people who create them.”

Of course, if you want your Dry January to continue into February, Drizly’s partner merchants also offer non-alcoholic beverages through its app. Cheers!