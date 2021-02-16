US Foods Takes ‘The Next Step’ With New CHEF’STORE Locations

US Foods’ new stores will sell seafood, fresh meat, produce, restaurant-grade equipment and supplies. (Photo credit: iStock/robertsre)

U.S. Foods Holding Corp. recently announced that Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores will be rebranded as US Foods CHEF’STORE on March 1. The foodservice distributor acquired the stores in April 2020 and will combine its powers with the assortment, pricing and customer service of Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores, allowing for an enhanced customer experience.

During the rebranding process, the 72 Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores will update their signage, marketing and promotional materials, associate uniforms, and other elements in and around the stores. The locations also will add US Foods Exclusive Brands to increase their product assortment. In addition, two new locations will open in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Clarkston, Wash., on March 1.

“Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores and US Foods Share a commitment to providing best-in-class service to our broad customer base, which includes restaurant operators and foodservice professionals.”

“Our new CHEF’STORE branding represents the next step in our continued partnership with US Foods,” commented Derek Jones, the president of US Foods CHEF’STORE. “Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores and US Foods Share a commitment to providing best-in-class service to our broad customer base, which includes restaurant operators and foodservice professionals. We are excited about the additional benefits this will offer our loyal customers.”

The stores, which are intended as a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators and professionals in the food industry, will feature thousands of food products, such as fresh meat, seafood, produce, restaurant-grade equipment and supplies. In addition, each location will be open to the public, without any membership required.