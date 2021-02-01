Virtual Kitchen Company on a Growth Spurt

A Miami-based company that specializes in virtual kitchen franchises has been busier than an ant at a picnic.

The Local Culinary, which bills itself as the first virtual kitchen franchise in the country, said it has been selling new units rapidly since it launched it franchise opportunity last October.

Alp Franko, the founder and owner of The Local Culinary, said he had already been operating a successful ghost kitchen model out of Miami when he chose to move forward with franchising the concept.

“This is a simple operation, it’s profit-driven, and it’s adaptable to existing restaurants,” Franko said. “Since an existing kitchen already has its overhead costs fixed, adding one of our brands simply brings additional revenue.”

The Local Culinary said it provides neighborhoods with modern, chef-driven food-delivery options inspired by global cuisine all through a convenient, deliver-only model. The company offers 50 individual brands and can be ordered through UberEats, Postmates, Grubhub, or DoorDash.

The company currently has a portfolio of over 50 virtual restaurants. At this time, Local Culinary has reached 30 new territories, but the company said that number climbs month after month.

The Local Culinary cited a recent Euromonitor webinar that said the food delivery market could create a $1 trillion global opportunity by 2030.