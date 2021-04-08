Where Do Hungry Teens Meet to Eat?

iStock/Christine_Kohler

Before you know it, the young people who make up Gen Z will be out of the nest and entering the workforce in great numbers, whether as culinary professionals, supply chain innovators, or maybe in careers that haven’t even been invented yet.

But in the meantime, and as teens have for generations, they need someplace to hang out and eat, and investment bank Piper Sandler knows their favorite fast-food places. As it has for more than 20 years, the bank’s Taking Stock With Teens survey highlights their discretionary spending trends and brand preferences. This year, it surveyed 7,000 U.S. teens with an average age of 16.1 years.

Food is the No. 1 spending category for teen males, ahead of video games and clothing. For teen females, food is second only to apparel.

“Restaurant spending has been on a steady march higher over time and accounts for an increasing proportion of the broader teen wallet,” Piper Sandler observed in its report. “Although the near-term trend has experienced somewhat of a flattening out, we believe the underpinnings of teens’ longstanding preference for restaurant and dining-out occasions are positioned to rebound as mobility and behavioral spending patterns return.”

Not surprisingly (at least if you recall your own teen years), Gen Z prefers limited-service restaurants to full-service. “This trend was originally fueled by an overarching preference for social experiences with friends and occasions/brands that offer more compelling relative affordability — which we view as a combination of food quality, variety and lower levels of absolute pricing,” the report said.

So where do they like to have these relatively affordable social experiences? Piper Sandler said the top-five restaurants for teens of average household income (defined as $76,750 in the report) were:

Chick-fil-A Starbucks Chipotle McDonald’s Olive Garden

Upper-income teens are mostly hanging out in the same places, although they ranked Dunkin’ at No. 4 and McDonald’s tied with In-N-Out Burger for No. 5. Teens from the West and South dominated the latest survey, which might account for the relative popularity of regional chain In-N-Out.

Some other findings about teen eating preferences:

54% of teens said they typically prefer healthy snacks. Piper Sandler added: “When asked what their favorite snack brand was, however, only 3% of teens listed fruits, vegetables or nuts.” Busted!

15% consume plant-based meats, but another 40% reported they’d like to try these products.

“This year’s spring 2021 survey was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Piper Sandler noted. “The survey was conducted from Feb. 19 to March 24.” At that time, 58% of teens had returned to school in either a hybrid format or in person, it said.

Taking Stock With Teens also delves into Gen Z’s retail preferences, political/social priorities and social media preferences, among other concerns. The full report can be accessed here.