Where to Get N.Y.-Style Pizza in the Middle East

Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen is serving up more pizza in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen is continuing to expand its New York-style pizza concept in the Middle East. The Houston-based company, which says it’s the nation’s only chef-driven New York-style Italian restaurant and pizzeria franchise concept, announced that its international franchise partner — Prime Hospitality — has opened its eighth location in Dubai’s Nakheel Mall and is coming soon to Mirdif Uptown Mall also in Dubai.

Russo’s Saudi franchise partner also opened two new locations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capitol, and plans to open eight more outlets in the city next year. Each new location in the Middle East will serve their local communities premium New York-style pizza and pasta made fresh to order for dine in, take out and home delivery.

“Our home delivery sales have exceeded our expectations and we continue to plan on developing 10 plus stores throughout the UAE (United Arab Emirates) market,” states Chef Anthony Russo, who created the brand. “During an unforeseen drop in sales and openings in the restaurant industry due to COVID-19, we were quickly able to pivot and not only survive through this pandemic, but our brand is thriving with sales up comparatively versus last year.”

In the Middle East, Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen will feature smaller footprint locations ranging from 1,200-1,700 square feet. Russo’s is also opening four additional domestic locations in Texas and Oklahoma. Russo’s is composed of a mix of corporate and franchised locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Florida.