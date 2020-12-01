Why Capriotti’s Is Selling So Many of Its Sandwiches

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop recently reported double-digit same-store sales increases year over year for the second and third quarters. Those six months, of course, were doing the teeth of the pandemic.

Here’s how the Las Vegas-based company, known for its hand-crafted sandwiches, said it pulled off the feat:

• Capriotti’s expanded its digital presence with ghost kitchens and partnerships with third party delivery services like DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats and GrubHub to answer consumer demand for off-premise dining.

• The company continued to implement smart store designs that include pick-up windows and cubbies to make contactless pickup orders seamless and safe for fans on the go.

• It rolled out an elevated menu that includes Impossible Foods, a vegetarian alternative to meat, and Snake River Farms’ American Wagyu Beef.

• It leveraged a new financial management program developed by Capriotti’s corporate support center, featuring specially tailored guidance for managing the pandemic from a financial perspective.

Capriotti’s said its franchise partners are seeing record performance as a result of the brand’s commitment to innovation throughout the year.

“Without a doubt, 2020 has been one of the hardest years for small business owners,” said David Bloom, the company’s chief operating and development officer. “We’re blown away by the dedication and trust of our franchise partners and corporate support team in achieving impressive sales. This has truly been a milestone year for us and we look forward to keeping up the momentum — with a continued commitment to innovation, technology and, of course, the communities in which we serve as we round out the fourth quarter and head into a new year.”

In addition to operational changes, Capriotti’s continues to expand its footprint across the nation. To date, the brand has opened a total of 14 shops in 2020 with plans to open four more by the end of the year.

Capriotti’s operates more than 100 shops in 16 states and has more than 200 locations under development in communities across the nation. Founded in 1976, the franchise is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll.