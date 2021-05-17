Why Restaurants Are Thankful for Online Ordering

In the year ending March 2021, which covers a full year since the start of the pandemic, restaurant digital orders grew 124% compared to the prior year. (iStock/Jennifer E. Wolf)

Thank goodness for the digital age, especially during a pandemic.

A number of U.S restaurants are saying that, particularly full-service restaurants, as online ordering proved a lifeline for them (and consumers) while the COVID-19 crisis raged, according to a report from market researcher The NPD Group. Get this: In the year ending March 2021, which covers a full year since the start of the pandemic, restaurant digital orders grew 124% compared to the prior year, NPD found. Digital orders for carryout, which represented 62% of all digital orders, increased by 130%, and digital orders for delivery grew by 142% in the period compared to a year ago and held 38% share of total restaurant digital orders.

Digital ordering offered full-service restaurants, which operated under varying degrees of mandated dine-in restrictions throughout the pandemic, much needed support. Prior to the pandemic, full-service restaurants represented 10% share of digital orders. As of the year ending March 31, the segment held a 16% share and saw a 237% increase in digital orders during the period versus a year ago. Quick-service digital orders, which represented the remaining 84% share, also realized triple-digit growth of 111%, NPD said.

Restaurant apps and websites are the most used channels for digital ordering, representing 62% of all digital orders, according to NPD. However, digital orders through third-party apps, like DoorDash or UberEats, grew by 207% in the period over year ago compared to the 98% increase in digital orders through restaurant apps and websites.

“It’s unlikely that digital ordering will grow at the same pace it has during the pandemic once restaurants fully open, but it’s table stakes for restaurants now,” said David Portalatin, NPD food industry advisor and author of “Eating Patterns in America.” “Digital ordering is all about elevated convenience and ease, and that’s what makes consumers tick.”