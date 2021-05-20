With the Ch’King, Burger King Has (Finally) Joined the ‘Chicken Sandwich War’

The “Chicken Sandwich War” has been raging since Popeyes introduced its phenomenal and wildly popular chicken sandwich in 2019. Popeyes created such a stir with the offering that other fast-food chains went back to the drawing board to devise chicken sandwiches that could compete with it.

Two years later, Burger King, the nation’s second-largest fast-food hamburger chain (behind McDonalds’s), will finally release its new chicken sandwich, Ch’King, nationwide on June 3. A new chicken sandwich to keep with the Joneses has been a long time coming for The Home of The Whopper.

To this point, many food reviewers contend that new offerings from KFC, McDonald’s, Wendy’s and others haven’t come close to topping Popeyes’ luscious offering. But Burger King sounds like it’s out to change that.

“We committed to not half a**ing our sandwich, and we meant it,” the Miami-based chain, owned by Restaurant Brands International (RBI), touted in a press release.

“We said we would create a delicious hand-breaded chicken sandwich that was worth the wait, we just didn’t anticipate that it would turn out quite this good,” said Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer for Burger King North America.

The Ch’King comes in two versions — regular and spicy. The regular version features a potato bun with pickles and a signature sauce. “The Spicy Ch’King takes it up a notch with a tastebud-tingling spicy glaze,” according to the chain.

Customers can also have the Ch’King their way as a “deluxe” sandwich with lettuce and tomato.

With the Ch’King, Burger King brags that it “accidentally” outdid The Whopper, its famed sandwich.

“But, all of this fanfare from guests who’ve had a chance to try the Ch’King has us asking ourselves, ‘Should we be worried?’” Burger King asked in a press release. So, it is letting its customers decide what sandwich is better. Starting June 3 for a limited time, customers can get a free Whopper on their orders when they order a Ch’King on the Burger King app or website.

Burger King operates more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100% of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees.