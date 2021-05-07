Women, Other Groups Dominate Early RRF Applications

iStock/monkeybusinessimages

More than half of the first applicants to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) were women, military veterans, socially and economically disadvantaged individuals or some combination of the three, the Small Business Administration (SBA) reported.

Earlier, the SBA said it would prioritize funding applications from businesses owned and controlled by members of these groups for the first 21 days of the program. RRF began accepting applications on Monday.

A total of 186,200 applications were received from restaurants, bars and other eligible businesses in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories in the program’s first two days this week. Of those, 97,600 applications came from restaurants, bars, and other eligible businesses owned and controlled by minorities. Businesses with under $500,000 in annual pre-pandemic revenue submitted 61,700 applications.

“Our nation’s restaurants have been among the first and worst hit by this pandemic, which is why we’ve been working as fast as possible to meet businesses where they are and get this much-needed relief into their hands,” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said. “As directed by Congress, we’re prioritizing historically underserved communities and smaller businesses to ensure this relief is going to those who need it the most. At the SBA, we know that our nation’s restaurants help propel our economy and sustain our neighborhoods and communities, and we will continue to work hard to ensure they get the resources they need to recover, rebuild and become resilient.”

Information about the RRF program and instructions on how to apply can be found here.