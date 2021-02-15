Your Customers Want to Hear From You — By Text



Foodservice operators might want to consider texting their customers, if they aren’t already. It’s what many of their customers want.

Zipwhip, a U.S. business-texting platform company based in Seattle, surveyed 2,000 consumers and businesses for its “2021 State of Texting” report and found that 70% of businesses are texting their customers today. The increase in business texting matches consumer behavior and demands. Most consumers (58%) said that between texts, phone calls or e-mails, texts are the best way for businesses to reach them quickly.

According to Zipwhip, business texting has gained traction in the past five years as channels like e-mail have become more crowded. The COVID-19 pandemic also dramatically accelerated adoption. Out of all businesses that started texting in 2020, 34% did so as a direct result of the pandemic, and 77% of those businesses say they’ll keep texting after it’s through, Zipwhip found.

“Most businesses have realized over the past few years that texting was their missing communication channel, and for the remaining few who hadn’t yet, COVID-19 was a wakeup call,” said John Lauer, CEO of Zipwhip. “The overnight shift to remote work, remote socializing and remote errands cemented the need for a quick and easy way to communicate with customers. After forming this habit for the last year, we’re not going back.”

With in-person interactions curtailed, consumers are turning to their phones instead, according to Zipwhip. Sixty-four percent of consumers are spending more time on their personal cell phones daily — and of those 26% are spending more than four additional hours a day on their devices.

The attachment starts early in the day — 67% of consumers check their phones within five minutes of waking up in the morning and 34% check them immediately, a 62% increase from last year. Zipwhip said the changing behavior can be attributed to COVID-19 and the other crises that 2020 brought. More than ever before, consumers felt the need to read the latest news and check in with loved ones the moment they woke up.

Looking to 2021, Zipwhip found that one of the biggest opportunities for businesses lies within consumers’ desire to make payments over text. Nearly half (46%) of consumers say they would like the option to pay a business by text if it was done securely, yet only 29% of businesses say they would consider accepting payments by text. Beyond payments, businesses have an opportunity in 2021 to capitalize on additional texting preferences from their customers. According to the study, consumers said that the most valuable kinds of texts they received from businesses in 2020 were appointment reminders (64%), shipment and delivery updates (48%) and discounts on products or services (29%).

See the full report here.