Yum! Brands Appoints Dick’s Sporting Goods President to Board of Directors

Lauren Hobart has led Dick’s Sporting Goods as its president since 2017.

Lauren R. Hobart, the president of Dick’s Sporting Goods, is joining the Yum! Brands board of directors, effective Nov. 12.

Hobart has led Dick’s Sporting Good as its president since 2017. Hobart joined Pittsburgh-based Dick’s in 2011. She previously spent 14 years at PepsiCo in various strategic planning and marketing roles.

“Lauren will make an excellent addition to the Yum! Brands board as she brings broad leadership experience and a wealth of knowledge from well-known and highly respected retail and consumer products companies,” said Brian Cornell, non-executive chairman of the Yum! Brands board of directors and chairman and CEO of Minneapolis-based Target Corp. “We look forward to the insights and many contributions she will bring as we continue to position Yum! Brands as an even stronger global growth company for all our stakeholders.”

Yum! Brands, based in Louisville, Ky., operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, and has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories. The company’s family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept.

“The events of this year have accelerated many consumer trends in the restaurant industry, particularly around digital, technology and delivery,” said David Gibbs, CEO of Yum! Brands. “Lauren has demonstrated strong leadership driving Dick’s digital transformation and the growth of its e-commerce business and has an impressive brand-building, operational and marketing track record. These strengths, along with Lauren’s experience in the foodservice industry, will be invaluable as we elevate and invest in our customer and employee experience with technology and innovation at the forefront.”

Yum! Brands also announced that Michael J. Cavanagh will retire from the board. Cavanagh, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of Comcast Corp., joined the Yum! Brands board in 2012.