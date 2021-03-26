7-Eleven Welcomes Spring With Its PEEPS Marshmallow-Flavored Latte

If there is any candy that has seemingly become synonymous with Easter and the spring season, it is the PEEPS Marshmallow. Just in time for the holiday, 7-Eleven Inc. announced that its stores are ready for springtime with its new, limited-time PEEPS Marshmallow-flavored latte, as well as limited-time flavors of its private-label cookies, snacks, and candies under the 7-Select name.

“Like 7-Eleven, PEEPS Brand Marshmallow Candies are a family favorite with lots of fans, and it’s a fun flavor addition to our latte and cappuccino section,” Vice President of Proprietary Beverages Jawad Bisbis said. “We are always looking for new and unexpected flavors for all of our proprietary beverages — hot, cold, and frozen. I hope loyal PEEPS enthusiasts will come give our limited-edition latte a try.”

7-Eleven guests also can round up their PEEPS latte purchase to the nearest dollar and give the difference to local Feeding America food banks. For more information, visit www.7-Eleven.com.