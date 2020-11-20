Barrier Technology Offers Oil, Grease Resistance

Pixelle Specialty Solutions has introduced FlexArmor, a new barrier technology engineered for oil and grease resistance in foodservice dining papers without the use of fluorocarbons.

Available in basis weights ranging from 15 pounds to 150 pounds, FlexArmor is ideal for sandwich and burger wraps, basket and pizza liners, french fry and pouches, fast-food clamshells, cookie bags, takeout bags and more, according to the Spring Grove, Pa.-based company. Bleached and natural kraft papers are also available along with wet strength properties in a range of basis weights.

“We are excited to offer a new oil and grease resistant (OGR) barrier that eliminates fluorocarbons from the manufacturing process while maintaining a level of convertibility and OGR performance comparable to conventional methods,” said Bob van Helden, vice president of the company’s specialty papers division. “FlexArmor provides an alternative to conventional OGR papers as companies around the world work to implement new policies that address polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in food packaging. This investment in new capabilities further demonstrates Pixelle’s continued commitment to deliver sustainable food packaging solutions.”

Pixelle says it offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios of foodservice and food packaging papers manufactured in the U.S.