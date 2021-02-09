Bojangles Celebrates the Return of the Bojangler

The Bojangler is a flaky Alaskan Pollock paired with a slice of American cheese and tartar sauce, all sandwiched between two buttery buns. (Photo: Bojangles)

This week, Bojangles Inc. announced the return of the Bojangler, its Alaskan Pollock filet sandwich that comes with a slice of American cheese and tartar sauce that is sandwiched between two buttered buns and available for a limited time. “At Bojangles, we’re experts in the art of Southern cooking,” said Chef Marshall Scarborough, Bojangles’ vice president of menu and culinary innovation.

“So the Bojangler is unlike any other fish sandwich out there because it’s prepared with a generous dusting of our one-of-a-kind Bo’s Famous Seasoning,” he added. “One bite into this crispy, tasty sandwich will have you hooked.” The sandwich is available a la carte as a sandwich combo and a dinner platter. To learn more, visit www.bojangles.com.