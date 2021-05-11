Bojangles Introduces Camo-themed Big Bo Box to Support Folds of Honor

In honor of National Military Appreciation Month this May, Bojangles has introduced a camo-themed Big Bo Box in partnership with Folds of Honor, a not-for-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or wounded soldiers.

With every camo-themed box sold, Bojangles will donate $1 to Folds of Honor, up to $750,000. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 29,000 academic scholarships totaling $145 million. Among the students served, 41% are minorities. Fans will notice the Folds of Honor logo printed on each box.

“One of our pillars at Bojangles is a commitment to give back to our military community, and we know this is very important to our fans as well, so we’re thrilled to unveil our limited-time-only, camo-themed box and announce our partnership with Folds of Honor,” said Ken Reynolds, corporate and community affairs director for Charlotte, N.C.-based Bojangles. “This promotion gives everyone the opportunity to thank our heroes by enjoying family-style meals that help our military families.”

Through June 27 or while supplies last at participating locations, customers can order a camo Big Bo Box with their favorite Bojangles family meal, each of which contains eight, 12 or 20 pieces of hand-breaded, Cajun-spiced chicken, sides, buttermilk biscuits and a half-gallon of iced tea.

“Our ongoing mission is to provide scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “These military families deserve and need our help. I’m grateful to our friends at Bojangles for this innovative idea and for their support and commitment. They understand the needs of these qualified students.”