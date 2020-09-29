Bojangles Knows BBQ

Bojangles has introduced barbecue to its menu of chicken and biscuits. The Charlotte, N.C.-based chain is offering a Carolina-style, pulled pork BBQ that is equal parts vinegar tangy and slow-cooked smoky.

Bojangles BBQ can be enjoyed as a sandwich combo, with optional slaw on top, a side dishes and a drink; as a dinner plate, with a biscuit and two side dishes; or filled to the brim in a tub as a perfect add-on to any Big Bo Box Family Meal.

The company is also introducing the Pork Chop Griller Biscuit for a limited time. The pork is marinated in a zesty dry-rub seasoning.

Bojangles operates 750 system-wide restaurants in 11 states.