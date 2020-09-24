Type to search

Burger King’s Snack Box is More Than That

September 24, 2020
Burger King’s latest offering will make people look twice at what they get and for how much.

We’re talking fast food on the cheap.

The chain’s latest product is its Snack Box, which offers more food than a snack. It contains 10 nuggets, a cheeseburger, medium fries and a small drink and costs a mere $3. But some app users — whose app accounts haven’t been active for 90 days — can use a coupon to get it for $2 the first time around.

Is BK setting off a price war with its competition? We’ll see.

