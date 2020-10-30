California Pizza Kitchen Adds Plant-Based Pizza

California Pizza Kitchen, which helped pioneer the BBQ chicken pizza, has introduced the BBQ “Don’t Call Me Chicken” Pizza, a plant-based pizza for vegetarians and flexitarians alike. The pizza features BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda cheese, red onions and fresh cilantro with a 100% plant-based chicken substitute.

California Pizza Kitchen said its new menu offering represents its ongoing commitment to “California Health” innovation and a long-standing spirit of adapting to changing consumer tastes and needs.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this new option for guests who are flexitarian, looking to cut down on meat or just want to try a fresh twist on our classic pizza,” said Brian Sullivan, executive head chef and senior vice president of culinary innovation at Los Angeles-based California Pizza Kitchen. “Our BBQ Chicken Pizza has been the cornerstone of our California-style menu since our first restaurant opened 35 years ago, and now we’re proud to bring the pizza that put us on the map to an even broader consumer subset.”