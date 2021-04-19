Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s and The Shoe Surgeon Partner for Burger-Inspired Shoes

Shoes are probably not the first (or last) things that usually come to mind when you think of Carl’s Jr. or Hardee’s, but this week, the brands are stepping into the footwear arena. Both partnered with sneaker designer and Carl’s Jr. fan Dominic Ciambrone — also known as The Shoe Surgeon — to announce new Angus Kicks in celebration of the re-launch of the Steakhouse Angus Thickburger.

This month, the burger made its limited return to Carl’s Jr. and its debut at Hardee’s, featuring a seasoned, one-third-pound 100% angus beef patty. It also comes with A.1. Sauce, bacon, melted swiss cheese and more on a potato bun. But the sneakers — which come in an exclusive pair each for Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s and will be raffled off to two fans — have a chunky sole on a trainer-inspired silhouette, the Happy Star logo, and texture and material combinations that are unique to the brands.

“I grew up on Carl’s Jr., so working with these brands on our first-ever burger collaboration brought me back to my childhood,” Ciambrone said. “I had a lot of fun drawing inspiration from the upgraded Steakhouse Angus Thickburger for these shoes. We added really unique touches to each design like the tongue tag featuring a secret stash pocket for money or ketchup packet, which I think burger and sneaker enthusiasts alike will enjoy.” To learn more, visit www.carlsjr.com or www.hardees.com.