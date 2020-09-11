CAVA Now Offering RightRice

CAVA, a fast-casual Mediterranean brand, has launched RightRice, a protein-packed, lower-carb veggie rice in all of its 100-plus restaurants across the U.S. The partnership with CAVA marks the national restaurant debut of RightRice and meets the growing consumer demand for restaurant menus to incorporate more plant-forward and protein-rich options, according to the foodservice operator.

CAVA guests can now order a new curated RightRice Bowl or build a custom bowl or pita using RightRice as a base. RightRice is the first-of-its-kind shelf-stable vegetable rice packed with the power of veggies that looks and tastes like rice, according to CAVA. Made from a blend of lentils, chickpeas and green peas, plus a bit of rice, it delivers more than double the protein, five times the fiber, and almost 40% fewer net carbs than a bowl of white rice, CAVA states.

“Our guests are seeking more plant-forward options,” said CAVA CEO Brett Schulman. “True to our Mediterranean roots, we saw RightRice as the perfect solution.”