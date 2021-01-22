Chick-fil-A Offering New Sandwich for Limited Time

Here comes Chick-fil-A with another entry into the fast-food industry’s chicken sandwich wars — albeit temporarily.

On Jan. 25, Chick-fil-A is introducing the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich, available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. The Atlanta-based company said the sandwich delivers the same flavor as Chick-fil-A’s current spicy offerings but in a grilled option.

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe was previously tested in select markets. It features grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. This new entrée is made to pair with a packet of limited-time cilantro lime sauce, which was created specifically for the new sandwich.

“We dedicate an average of 18 to 24 months to testing a new item before adding it to the national menu, and the Grilled Spicy Deluxe received positive feedback when it was previously tested in select markets,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.