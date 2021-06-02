Type to search

Chili’s Says Its Limited-Time Chicken Sandwich ‘Reigns Supreme’

June 2, 2021
“One bite, and there will be no doubt who reigns supreme.”

That’s what Chili’s Grill & Bar is saying about its new chicken sandwich. Clearly, Chili’s is taking a shot across the bows against its competition in what has become known as the Chicken Sandwich War among fast-food and fast-casual operations. Just one thing, though: Chili’s chicken sandwich isn’t here to stay; it’s a limited-time offering.

Chili’s says its chicken sandwich will appear on its three for $10 menu through June 30. And the chain claims the sandwich contains a “secret sauce” that sets it apart.

“We didn’t want to create just another chicken sandwich. We’re all about food perfection and wanted to create the best chicken sandwich. And that takes time,” said Michael Breed, vice president of marketing at Dallas-based Chili’s, the flagship brand of Brinker International. “We’ve been testing a chicken sandwich and our new secret sauce for over a year.”

