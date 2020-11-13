Cholula Debuts a New Hands-Free Hot Sauce Dispenser

Hot sauce brand Cholula has teamed with simplehuman, a Torrance, Calif.-based developer of intuitively touch-free smart home products, to introduce a hands-free hot sauce dispenser for the foodservice industry, which is now faced with new safety standard regulations amid the pandemic. The resulting Cholula x simplehuman Touch-Free Dispenser functions to provide foodservice operators and diners alike with a safe and sanitary way to access Cholula Hot Sauce Original flavor with just the hover of a hand to deliver the preferred amount of heat to any dish.

“When restaurant operators began removing Cholula bottles from tabletops amid the pandemic, we needed to develop a solution that could adapt to their new environment,” said Maura Mottolese, CEO of the Stamford, Conn.-based Cholula Food Co. “The collaboration between simplehuman and Cholula combines the best in technology and taste to revolutionize the condiment station to meet the needs of the customer and the foodservice industry in the ever-changing landscape that is 2020.”